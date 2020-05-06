By Akbar Mammadov

The world team, of which Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Teimour Radjabov is a member of, won its first victory at Online Nations Chess Cup held on 5 May.

Fighting the Indian team in the second round, the world team has defeated its rival with the score 2.5:1.5.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teimour Radjabov and Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, FIDE licensed grandmaster Alireza Firouzja and Pentala Harikrishna, Ukrainian Mariya Muzychuk and Hamli Koneru agreed to draw and gained a total of 1.5 points for their teams respectively.

In the other game, Peruvian Jorge Kori could defeat his rival Baskaran Adhiban, which gave a victory point to the world team (1.0).

In the other matches of the second round, the US team defeated the Russian one, while the Chinese team defeated the European one with the final score 3:1.

Today, Teimour Radjabov and his teammates will fight the US team as of the third round.

It should be noted that in the first round of the tournament, the World team was defeated by the Chinese teham with the final score 1:3, where Teimour Radjabov agreed the draw with Chinese Wang Hao (½:½).

The prize fund of the competition, held with the participation of six teams, India, World, China, Europe, US and Russia, is $180,000.

The tournament takes place May 5-10, 2020. The group stage runs May 5-9, with two rounds per day, and the Superfinal will be played on May 10.

