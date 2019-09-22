By Trend

The Japanese team won the gold of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in group exercises with five balls with a score of 29.550 points, Trend reports.

The silver medal went to the Bulgarian team (29.350 points), and the bronze to the Russian team (28.150 points).

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

--

