Today is the final day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.
Azerbaijani athletes will compete in five kinds of sports today.
The EYOF Baku 2019 closing ceremony will take place at 20:30 (GMT+4).
Azerbaijan ranks second on the number of medals (10 gold, seven silver and six bronze medals). Russia is in the lead with 58 medals (25 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals).
Athletics
09:15. Men, triple jump, final
Chingiz Israfilov
Judo
10:30. Mixed team performances
1/8 finals. Azerbaijan-Georgia
Basketball
Men competing for the 7th place
11:15. Azerbaijan-Croatia
Volleyball
Men competing for the 7th place
11:30. Azerbaijan-Germany
Handball
Men competing for the 7th place
11:30. Serbia-Azerbaijan
Women competing for the 7th place
09:30. Azerbaijan - Czech Republic
20:30. Festival closing ceremony
The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.
The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.
