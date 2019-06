By Trend

Azerbaijani boxer Lorenzo Sotomayor gained a victory over Kosovan Patriot Behrami in 1/4 finals within the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus and reached semifinal, Trend reports on June 26.

Sotomayor defeated the Kosovan boxer 5:0.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

