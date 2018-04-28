Trend:

Shahin Mammadov, a spectator of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend April 28, that he comes to the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku with pleasure.

"I am attending such an event for the second time. I really like how the World Cup is going on. Competitions are organized at the highest level, and all conditions have been created for athletes and spectators," Mammadov said.

Touching upon entertaining part of the event, Mammadov said that the idea of mascot Gur-Gur is very interesting.

"We can usually see mascots at sports events abroad and, when you see such an organization here, you feel the scale of the event," he said, further wishing Azerbaijan's gymnasts to successfully perform.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, individual qualification competitions with clubs and ribbons and team qualification competitions with three balls and two ropes take place. Also during the day, the winners in all-round events will be determined both in individual and in group competitions.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.