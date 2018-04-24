Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova won the gold medal in the ribbon event at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku on April 24.

The gymnast scored 15,850 in the finals.

The gymnast representing Russia, Lala Kramarenko, who scored 15,700 points, won the silver medal.

The gymnast representing Bulgaria Tatyana Volozhanina, who scored 15,600 points, won the bronze medal.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

Arzu Jalilova represents Azerbaijan in the clubs and ribbon finals, Narmina Samadova - in the finals in the exercises with ball, and Darya Farshbafshakhriyari- in the hoop finals.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.

