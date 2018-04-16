By Trend

The feelings are incredible, Azerbaijan’s gymnast Mikhail Malkin, who won the gold medal of the European Championship held in Baku, told Trend.

“I have never felt like this. Of course, native walls, friends’ support helped me, but it is more difficult to perform at home, because responsibility increases. I want to mention the fans, they are very supportive. The rivals were friendly too, we've known each other for many years,” said the athlete.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling wrapped up in Baku on April 15.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz