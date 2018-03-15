By Trend

Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in floor exercises have been determined.

Slovenia’s Rok Klavora, Japan’s Kazuma Kaya and Kenta Chiba, Georgia’s Konstantin Kuzovkov, China’s Jile Mu, Dutch gymnast Bram Verhofstad, Ukraine’s Vladimir Gribuk and Finland’s Heikki Saarenketo have reached the finals of the competition.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Dariy Morozov and Murad Agharzayev, having scored 13.000 and 12.766 points, respectively, couldn’t reach the finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

