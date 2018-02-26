By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov has claimed silver in the men’s 73kg weight category at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam 2018 in Germany.

The 27-year-old judoka reached the semifinal by defeating Australian judoka Jake Benstedi, Bahruz Khojazodani from Tajikistan, and Armenian Ferdinand Karapetyan.

In the semifinals, he gained the victory over German judoka Igor Wandtke. However, Rustam Orujov lost to Japanese Shohei Ono in the final.

The IJF World Judo Tour settled in Germany this week for the first edition of the Düsseldorf Grand Slam which captivated more fans on February 23-25. The new Grand Slam has a bumper entry of 446 judoka and 65 nations.

Rustam Orujov won Olympic silver in Rio and became World Championships silver medalist in 2017 in Budapest.

In 2016 he was European champion. He won the Grand Prix in Havana in 2016, Grand Prix in Baku (2012), Grand Slam Baku in 2013 and Grand Prix Tbilisi and Samsun, both in 2015.

In 2015 he won silver in Paris, Düsseldorf and Abu Dhabi in 2016. He won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam in Baku in 2017.

