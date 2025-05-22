BYD surpass Tesla in electric vehicle sales in Europe for first time in April

22 May 2025 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In April, Chinese automaker BYD Co. overtook Toyota in electric vehicle sales in Europe for the first time in its history, Azernews reports.

BYD's EV sales in the EU reached 7,231 units in April, representing a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales fell by 49%, totaling 7,165 vehicles.

"The difference in absolute sales figures between the two brands may be small, but the implications are significant. This marks a key turning point for the European automotive market," analysts say.

Overall, electric vehicle sales in Europe rose by 28% in April. The segment leader, Germany’s Volkswagen, boosted its EV sales by 61%. Its Skoda brand performed even more impressively, more than tripling its electric vehicle sales.

Interestingly, Chinese automakers like BYD and NIO have been aggressively expanding into the European market, shaking up the competitive landscape. BYD, for example, has announced plans to broaden its presence in several European countries, including the UK and France—posing a serious challenge to traditional manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Stellantis.

As global interest in electric mobility continues to grow, automakers are facing not only tightening environmental regulations but also intense international competition.