North Korea test weapons systems of new destroyer

1 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea recently conducted tests to evaluate the combat capabilities of its newly launched multipurpose destroyer, the Choe Ren, with the first tests taking place on April 28 and 29, Azernews reports.

During the trials, a range of weapon systems aboard the Choe Ren were tested. These included supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the destroyer’s 127-millimeter deck-mounted automatic cannon was fired, along with its anti-ship tactical guided weapons, smoke generators, and radio interference systems. The tests were designed to demonstrate the ship’s ability to handle diverse combat scenarios, from air defense to anti-ship operations.

According to state-run news agency KCNA, the tests were personally observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who emphasized the importance of accelerating the Navy’s nuclear capabilities. He underscored that strengthening North Korea's naval forces, particularly with nuclear-armed vessels, was essential to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and protecting it from both current and potential threats.

Strategic Context and Future Implications The Choe Ren destroyer represents a significant step forward in North Korea’s naval capabilities, especially as the country continues to develop advanced military technologies. This development comes amid growing tensions in the region, with North Korea’s missile tests often provoking international concern, particularly from neighboring South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Kim Jong-un’s push for a stronger, nuclear-capable navy is part of his broader strategy to enhance North Korea’s deterrence capabilities and assert its maritime interests. As the tests continue and more weapons systems are integrated into North Korea's military arsenal, the Choe Ren could play a crucial role in the country’s military posture in the coming years.