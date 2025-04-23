China launch manned spacecraft with three astronauts into orbit

23 April 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On April 24, China is set to launch the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft, carrying three astronauts into orbit as part of its expanding space ambitions, Azernews reports.

The mission will lift off aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the remote deserts of northwestern China. The crew includes veteran astronaut Chen Dong, who has already completed two missions in space, along with Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, both making their first trip beyond Earth.

Once in orbit, Shenzhou-20 will dock with the Tiangong Space Station, China’s flagship orbital outpost. Orbiting approximately 400 kilometers above Earth, Tiangong—meaning “Heavenly Palace”—weighs in at 66 tons and offers a habitable volume of 110 cubic meters for scientific research and living quarters.

The Tiangong Space Station, which became fully operational in 2022, is expected to remain in service until 2032. It represents a major milestone in China’s space program, positioning the country as a key player in human spaceflight following the retirement of the International Space Station, expected later this decade.

In addition to scientific experiments, the crew will carry out maintenance work and test new systems that could pave the way for long-duration space missions in the future — possibly even to the Moon.

With each successful mission, China continues to solidify its role in the next era of space exploration — one that is increasingly defined by international competition, technological innovation, and a new vision for humanity beyond Earth.