5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Tjikistan

13 April 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Tajikistan at a depth of 16 km (10 miles) on Sunday, Reuters quoted the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Central Asian nation a short while ago, the National Center for Seismology said on X.

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 IST, Lat: 39.02 N, Long: 70.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” the NCS posted on X.

In another development, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck on Sunday near Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake came as Myanmar is engaged in relief efforts following a massive 7.7 magnitude temblor that also hit the country's central region on March 28.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties caused by the new quake, one of the strongest of hundreds of aftershocks from the March 28 temblor.