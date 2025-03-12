U.S. Department of Education cut almost half of its staff

12 March 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of Education is set to reduce its workforce by nearly 50%, Azernews reports.

The relevant document was published on the department's website on March 11. "Today, the Department of Education initiated a staff reduction (RIF), which will affect almost 50% of employees," the report states.

The document also clarifies that the staff members who are being laid off will be placed on administrative leave starting March 21. However, the Department of Education will continue to administer all statutory programs, including student loans, Pell Grants, funding for students with special needs, and competitive grant provisions.

"Today's staff reductions reflect the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed to where they are needed most: students, parents, and teachers," said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

On the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, the department's workforce stood at 4,133 employees. After these reductions, the number of employees will be approximately 2,183. Around 600 individuals have been included in the staff reduction, including those who have opted for voluntary redundancy or retirement over the past seven weeks.

This move follows broader trends in the U.S. government to streamline operations and reduce federal spending. While the cuts are likely aimed at increasing efficiency, they may also raise concerns about the department's ability to fully support students and educational initiatives, particularly in areas like special education and student financial aid. The decision reflects ongoing political and fiscal challenges, with a focus on reducing government size while trying to maintain core services. The long-term effects on education policies and support for vulnerable student populations will likely be closely monitored.