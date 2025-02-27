Japan plans to acquire U.S. military transport aircraft
by Alimat Aliyeva
Japan has announced its intention to purchase American military transport aircraft for its Self-Defense Forces, Azernews reports.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba informed U.S. President Donald Trump of the decision during a meeting on February 7 in Washington. This move is seen as part of efforts to meet U.S. calls for increased defense spending among allies.
Reports suggest Japan is considering acquiring the C-17 Globemaster III, which outperforms the domestically-produced C-2 aircraft currently in service. Although Boeing discontinued the C-17 in 2015, Japan is expected to receive used aircraft if the deal proceeds.
The purchase would enhance Japan’s strategic airlift capabilities, strengthening its ability to deploy forces and supplies both domestically and internationally. It could also deepen military cooperation between Japan and the U.S., particularly amid regional security challenges in East Asia.
