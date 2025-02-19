New method for quickly estimating distance to asteroids develops

19 February 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American scientists from Duke University have proposed a method that allows for much faster determination of the distance to asteroids. This breakthrough could significantly improve the ability to calculate their orbits and assess the risks of potential collisions, Azernews reports.

Currently, technology allows for tracking large asteroids in the main asteroid belt, but smaller objects—those with diameters between 100 and 200 meters—are still challenging to detect. Despite their smaller size, these objects can cause massive destruction if they collide with Earth.

In their new study, the team employed a technique known as topocentric parallax, which leverages the Earth's rotation to help determine an asteroid's position.

"When asteroids are observed over short time intervals, the primary uncertainty in calculating their orbits is related to their distance," explained the authors of the discovery.

The new method enables the determination of an asteroid's distance in just one night of observations, significantly speeding up the process.

The technology was tested both on synthetic data and real observations. In tests with synthetic data, the method showed an impressive accuracy of up to 98.7% for asteroids located about 0.3 astronomical units (AU) from Earth. Real-life observations of two asteroids confirmed the effectiveness of the method, with a slightly lower accuracy of around 97%.

The researchers believe that their method can be successfully applied using data from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (VRO), set to begin operations in 2025. The VRO will scan the sky of Earth's Southern Hemisphere every few nights, enabling it to detect even small asteroids.

The scientists noted that using several observatories around the world could further enhance the accuracy of measurements. This is especially important for tracking near-Earth objects that might pose a threat to our planet.

Earlier, astronomers warned of the risk of a collision between Earth or the Moon and the asteroid YR4 in 2032. This new method could play a crucial role in monitoring such potential threats.