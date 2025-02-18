Concept of denuclearization of DPRK is no longer possible

18 February 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The concept of denuclearization for the DPRK is no longer feasible, and Pyongyang will continue to steadily strengthen its nuclear armed forces, Azernews reports.

The Ministry strongly criticized the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, and South Korea in Munich, during which the call for the complete denuclearization of the DPRK was once again emphasized.

"The 'denuclearization' plan, which has become increasingly impossible and unrealistic, both practically and conceptually, resembles a situation where primitive people, ignorant of modernity, beg advanced societies to return to a primitive state," the statement said.

The DPRK Foreign Ministry emphasized that "as long as there are hostile threats from the United States and its satellites, nuclear weapons will remain a guarantee of peace and sovereignty for the DPRK, as well as a means of self-defense guaranteed by the constitution."

The Ministry further stated that the country "will continue to consistently follow the new course set by the head of state to strengthen the nuclear armed forces."

"Using all our military and political means, we will persist in deterring threats and blackmail from the United States and its allies, who violate the sovereignty and security interests of our state," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Experts suggest that North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities have become a crucial part of its defense strategy, as they serve as both a deterrent and a means to assert its geopolitical position in the region. Despite international calls for denuclearization, Pyongyang has made it clear that it views its nuclear arsenal as non-negotiable, especially in the face of what it perceives as external aggression.

The situation remains complex, with ongoing diplomatic challenges surrounding North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. The international community is divided on how to address this issue, with some advocating for further sanctions and others pushing for renewed diplomatic engagement. Ultimately, North Korea’s stance underscores the broader tension in global geopolitics between disarmament efforts and national security priorities.