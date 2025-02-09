ECOWAS terminates employment of 135 staff members

9 February 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dismissed 135 employees in a single day, without prior notice, Azernews reports.

The decision to terminate employment was communicated to the employees via email. All those affected were representatives from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, with a majority being economists and diplomats.

It is worth noting that on January 9, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS. These three countries cited the organization's failure to meet the demands of African nations as the reason for their departure.