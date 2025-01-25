German composer writes new version of Saudi Arabia's national anthem

25 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia is in talks with renowned German composer Hans Zimmer, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy award winner, about creating a new version of the country's national anthem, Azernews reports.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Authority, shared the news on his social media account.

Al-Sheikh, who referred to Hans Zimmer as "one of the greatest musicians of our time," revealed that they had discussed several potential collaborations, including the possibility of a reimagined version of the Saudi national anthem.

According to Al-Sheikh, Zimmer has been offered the opportunity to compose an original piece of music titled Arabistan, which would be inspired by the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia. In addition, the composer may also contribute to the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Battle of Yarmouk, which is set to be filmed in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration with Hans Zimmer reflects Saudi Arabia's broader cultural shift, as the country continues to invest heavily in its entertainment and arts sector. The proposed Arabistan piece is seen as an effort to blend modern musical elements with the kingdom's rich cultural traditions. Zimmer’s involvement could bring global attention to Saudi Arabia's music scene and mark a significant step in the country’s soft power strategy, as it seeks to reshape its image internationally through art, film, and entertainment. Zimmer, known for his work on iconic film scores like Inception, The Lion King, and Gladiator, could bring a cinematic grandeur to the national anthem that aligns with the country’s aspirations to establish itself as a cultural hub in the Middle East.