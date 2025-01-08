Georgian FM: Macron's claims of election fraud in Georgia are unfounded

8 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

"French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about election fraud in Georgia are based on false information and do not reflect the truth," Azernews reports, citing Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili as she said in response to Macron's allegations of Russian interference in Georgia's parliamentary elections.

Bochorishvili expressed her disappointment over the misconceptions arising from misinformation. She emphasized that Georgia conducted electronic elections, making it impossible for anyone to manipulate the ballot boxes to the extent that would affect the election results.

"Macron should be aware of this. If he isn't, we should ask the French ambassador how accurately she has been informing her government about the processes in Georgia. It appears that the ambassador has not been providing accurate information, leading Macron to form incorrect perceptions based on false data," Bochorishvili stated.