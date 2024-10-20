Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says

20 October 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former U.S. President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said on Sunday, Azernews reports.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated what he has also said publicly: Israel takes into account the issues the U.S. administration raises, but in the end, will make its decisions based on its national interests," it said.

Earlier, "The Hill" newspaper wrote that members of the US Democratic Party suspected that the Prime Minister of Israel could interfere in the American elections. The publication noted that compared to 2020, there is a significant decrease in support for the administration of US President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

---

