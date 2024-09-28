Russian, Iranian FMs talk Tehran's nuclear program

28 September 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The parties "confirmed the immutability of the line on building strategic partnership relations between Russia and Iran and the commitment to implement all previously agreed joint projects," the Russian Foreign Ministry shared.

Lavrov and Araghachi also discussed the ongoing Israel and Palestine region. Overnight, the Iranian military raised its highest state of alert amid current Lebanon attacks.

