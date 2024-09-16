Former US president safe after gunshots near his Florida golf club

16 September 2024 00:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Secret Service fired shots at a suspect who was seen with a weapon near former President Donald Trump's golf course near West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Azernews reports that a senior law enforcement official told ABC News.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign says the former president is "safe." Law enforcement sources told ABC News a suspect is in custody.

A Secret Service source told ABC News a suspect was spotted on the periphery of the golf course with a high powered rifle. Secret Service agents fired and the source dropped the gun and fled.

The source said the suspect got into a vehicle and witnesses reported the license plate number which was tracked by authorities. Plate number spotted by witnesses and tracked by local authorities. Person was stopped and taken into custody.

---

