Iranian citizens executed in Kuwait

7 September 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

In Kuwait, six individuals, including three Iranian citizens, have been executed, Azernews reports.

These individuals were found guilty of murder. This is the first execution in the country in the past year. The last execution in the emirate took place in July 2023. Of the six individuals who received the death penalty, three are Iranian, two are Kuwaiti, and one is Pakistani.

It is worth noting that in November 2022, Kuwait faced a diplomatic crisis with the European Union over the execution of seven people for murder and other crimes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz