US and Egyptian presidents mull working on ceasefire in Gaza

7 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his American counterpart Joseph Biden have agreed to continue working together to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The sides had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the US side.

"The heads of state agreed to continue joint intensive activities aimed at the implementation of the ceasefire and the two-state principle in Gaza. It is this principle that plays the role of the main guarantor of stability for all peoples living in the Middle East region," Ahmed Fahmi, the official representative of the Egyptian President, wrote on his Facebook page.

Al-Sisi and Biden also confirmed during the conversation that they will continue to make every effort to de-escalate the situation in the region and restore a safe environment.

