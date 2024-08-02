Western countries block draft statement on Haniyeh's murder

2 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Said Iravani, announced that the United States, Great Britain, and France rejected the draft statement put forward by Russia regarding the murder of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau.

Azernews reports that the UN diplomat said this at the meeting.

"The USA, Great Britain, and France blocked Russia's proposal condemning Israel's brutality," Iravani stressed in his speech.

It should be recalled that earlier, the permanent chairman of the UN Security Council, the first deputy of Russia's permanent representative to the world organization, Dmitri Polyansky, announced that the UN Security Council (SC) would hold an emergency meeting on July 31 regarding the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement in Iran.

I. Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in Tehran, the capital of Iran. He went to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian.

