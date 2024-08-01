OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to assess the situation on oil market

1 August 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet on Thursday in a videoconference format to analyze the current situation in the oil market, Azernews reports.

This time, only a meeting of the monitoring committee is scheduled. At such meetings, the state of the oil market is usually analyzed and a recommendation for further OPEC+ oil production policy is determined. At the same time, the committee may, if necessary, request a general ministerial meeting of OPEC+ at any time. Meetings of the monitoring committee are now held every two months. The last such meeting was held on the same day as the meeting of all the ministers of the alliance - on June 2.

At a meeting in June, OPEC+ extended the parameters of the deal with minor changes until the end of 2025. Only one country, the UAE, will increase the permitted level of oil production next year by 300 thousand barrels per day (b/d), but not immediately, but gradually - from January to the end of September 2025.

The remaining decisions concerned voluntary reductions, which have been adhered to by several OPEC+ countries since the first quarter of 2024, including Russia and Saudi Arabia. Thus, the "volunteers" extended production cuts totaling 2.2 million b/d for the third quarter. And starting from October 2024, these countries will gradually restore production until the end of September 2025. In addition, the same OPEC+ countries from the spring of 2023 to the end of 2025 voluntarily reduce oil production in total by 1.66 million b/d.

At the same time, by the end of September 2025, three countries that had previously undersupplied oil production - Russia, Iraq and Kazakhstan - should gradually compensate for these volumes. The total amount of their "debt" to reduce production is 2.284 million b/d. Of these, most of them are in Iraq - 1,184 million b/d. Russia will have to gradually reduce 480 thousand b/d, Kazakhstan - 620 thousand b/d.

As the Reuters news agency notes, citing sources in the OPEC+ delegations, the alliance's monitoring committee is unlikely to make changes to any parameters of the deal and obligations for voluntary reductions.

