PM Kobakhidze: Zurabishvili's claim against the law "On Foreign Agents" to have no prospects

22 July 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

"President Salome Zurabishvili's lawsuit against the law "On Foreign Agents" in the Constitutional Court will have no prospects."

Azernews reports that Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said this.

The Prime Minister said that it is impossible to prove that transparency is bad: "It is wrong from a legal point of view."

It should be noted that before this, Zurabishvili filed a lawsuit against the Law "On Foreigners".

