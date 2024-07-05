Uzbekistan implements new project for production of biofuels from waste

5 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In cooperation with partners from the Republic of Korea, a project for the production of granular fuel pellets and bioenergy from bio-waste will be implemented in Ferghana, Azernews reports.

The raw materials for the production of pellets can be corn waste, straw, cereal production waste, sunflower husk, chicken manure and other biomaterials.

The launch of production is provided for by a memorandum of cooperation on the implementation of projects in the field of production of fuel pellets and bioenergy from bio-waste, signed by the khokimiyat of Furkat district, the financial organization Korea Investment & Securities (KIS), the Korea Institute for Climate Change (KICC) and Korea Western Power (KWP), the national news agency of Uzbekistan UZ reports.

At the first stage, the production of fuel pellets from vegetable raw materials will be launched in Furkat district at the expense of $ 3 million of foreign direct investment. At the second stage, it is planned to implement an investment project for the production of bioenergy.

---

