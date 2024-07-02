Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with China on development of TMTM

2 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law "On the ratification the Agreement with the government of the People's Republic of China on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)", Azernews reports citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

"The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, including for container trains between China and Europe," the report says.

To note, the middle corridor links the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

