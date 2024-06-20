Companies from Uzbekistan, Malaysia and China plan to jointly develop "green" energy

20 June 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

From June 13 to 15, the 17th international conference and exhibition "Generating electricity using solar photovoltaic installations and "Smart Energy" was held in Shanghai (China), Azernews reports.

According to the information, a cooperation agreement was signed at this event between Green Energy LLC, the Malaysian company Fabalous Sunview and Huawei Tech Investment Tashkent from China.

According to this agreement, it is planned to jointly develop "green" energy in Uzbekistan and build small solar photovoltaic power plants with a total capacity of 50 MW at social facilities, as well as on buildings and structures of state institutions.

