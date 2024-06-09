US and France back Georgian people's Euro-Atlantic Aspirations

9 June 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In a joint statement, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron urged the ruling party of Georgia to recommit to the Euro-Atlantic path, Azernews reports.

"The United States and France reaffirm their unwavering support for the Georgian people's aspirations towards Euro-Atlantic integration. Both presidents stressed the importance of the ruling Georgian Dream party honoring the will of the public and resuming its course towards Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement emphasized.

Furthermore, the heads of state expressed their solidarity in promoting "a just and enduring peace in the South Caucasus, rooted in respect for international law and the fundamental principles of sovereignty, border integrity, and territorial sovereignty."

