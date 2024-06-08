Kazakhstan plans to build number of gas processing plants

8 June 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has formed 60 projects totaling 17 trillion tenge (about $38 billion) as part of the Nationwide Pool of Investment Projects, Azernews eports.

According to the Ministry, among investment projects, an important place is also given to the construction of gas processing plants.

Thus, a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year will be built at the Karachaganak field. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for 2028.

At the same time, by 2030, it is planned to commission a new gas processing plant with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters at the Kashagan field.

Moreover, currently, construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway at the Kashagan field. The plant plans to be commissioned in the second half of 2026.

