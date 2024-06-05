Humanity exhaust planet's annual resources by August 1

5 June 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By August 1, humanity will have exhausted the natural resources that the Earth is able to reproduce during this year, Azernews reports.

According to the latest calculations of the international organization for sustainable development Global Footprint Network, humanity uses a conditional reserve of renewable natural resources in seven months.

In this regard, in 2024, World Environmental Debt Day, which marks the depletion of resources, will be postponed one day ahead of 2023 (August 2).

This is partly due to a small reduction in carbon emissions, which is overly offset by lower levels of carbon sequestration by the oceans.

---

