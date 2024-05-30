Scientists refute claims about the influence of constellations on human life

30 May 2024 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean scientists have once again refuted claims about the influence of zodiac signs on human life, Azernews reports.

A large-scale study conducted by scientists at Kemyung University in Daegu found no connection between the signs of the zodiac and the level of human well-being.

In the final material of the study, published in the journal "Kiklos", the data of more than 12 thousand people were analyzed. The researchers examined eight key indicators of well-being: happiness, depression, stress, job and financial satisfaction, health and family happiness. The results disappointed astrology enthusiasts; the placement effect was not reliably determined by any parameter other than financial satisfaction.

However, according to scientists, even the connection with financial satisfaction is so small that it can be ignored.

The authors of the study confirmed the results of previous studies. They stated that zodiac signs cannot be a tool for predicting human happiness. Astrological predictions, in fact, are no different from tossing a coin or a dice.

---

