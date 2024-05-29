Bullfighting bans in Colombia

29 May 2024 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Colombian parliament has banned bullfighting in the country since 2027, Azernews reports.

93 people voted for the bill, 2 people voted against it. The document provides for a gradual ban on bullfighting.

During the three-year transition period, it is planned to provide alternative employment to those working in this field, as well as turn the arenas where competitions are held into sports centers. In Colombia, the breeding of fighting bulls is the main source of income for the majority of the rural population.

Colombia is not the only country in South America where bullfighting is banned. Bullfighting has already been banned in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Guatemala and Uruguay.

