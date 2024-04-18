Türkiye targets $60B in tourism revenue with 60M tourists in 2024

18 April 2024 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye targets $60 billion in tourism revenue in 2024, as there has been a significant increase in bookings in the country, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Firuz Baglikaya, chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), told Anadolu that they are working closely with member travel agencies to reach the revenue target in 2024, with an aim to reach 60 million tourists this year.

“Nearly 1.5 billion international trips are made yearly, and with tourism being a highly strategic sector thanks to its employment-creating and value-added structure, competition in the sector is increasing day by day worldwide,” he said.

He stated that the distribution of tourists to Türkiye is mainly concentrated in three to four cities, which needs to change.

“We need to attract tourists from high-spending income groups to Türkiye and increase the share of high-value tourism types, such as cultural, health, and more,” said Baglikaya.

“We aim to ensure with the ‘Century of Tourism’ project that the sector booms all over the country and throughout the year,” he added.

‘Tourism to continue to determine Türkiye’s future’

Baglikaya mentioned that the tourism sector will grow to be even more important than it is today, as the competition in the sector is expected to become intense.

He noted that Türkiye aims to host 100 million tourists in the future, and in the scope of this mission, the tourism sector in the country will advance further.

“We expect that tourism employment, which is at 1.5 million, will at least double with these targets; and therefore, tourism will continue to be one of the sectors that determine Türkiye’s future,” he said.

‘Total cost of tourism investments stands at approximately $90B’

“Tourism in Türkiye grew from 2 million tourists to 50 million, and today, the total cost of tourism investments has reached approximately $90 billion, and the number of people employed has increased to approximately 1.5 million,” Muberra Eresin, president of the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB), told Anadolu.

“Our goal is to reach $60 billion in tourism revenue and 60 million tourists this year, in line with the target of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and we believe that the sector will continue to reach its targets and to provide strong support to the country's economy, employment, and development,” she said.

“The 12% increase in the number of visitors to Türkiye in the first two months of this year also supports our expectations. Signals from international tourism expos are also positive, hence, we expect an increase in hotel occupancy in 2024,” she added.

‘Türkiye has many advantages’

Adviye Bergemann, founding president of the International Sustainable Tourism Association (USTUD), stated that Türkiye has very different dynamics within itself.

“The tourism sector was more cautious in its planning and preparations in 2024, and Europe is doing much better in luxury tourism compared to previous years, with demand showing increased momentum,” she said.

“Despite the many competitors in the sector, Türkiye has many advantages,” she added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz