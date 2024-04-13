Israel to be punished, says Iran's ambassador

13 April 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, responded to US President Joe Biden's warning to Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on his official "X" account.

"Israel will definitely be punished, under any circumstances !" he added.

- Don't !

- Chashm Abbas Agha; But ISIS.ra.ILL will definitely be punished, under any circumstances !



00:00 pic.twitter.com/Js12WK3Mtu — Seyed Abbas Mousavi (@SAMOUSAVI9) April 12, 2024

It should be recalled that yesterday US President Joe Biden emphasized that he will support Israel, while answering journalists' questions. Recent events related to Israel proved once again that Iran's war is waged only through mass media and social networks. The regime carries out cheap threat campaigns with exaggerated statements, especially on social networks.

---

