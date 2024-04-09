Belarus holds tactical exercises with live firing

9 April 2024 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A brigade tactical exercise with live firing starts in Belarus, Azernews reports, foreign media outlets.

The exercise begins on April 9 and ends on April 11 and will take place at training grounds and terrain areas in the Vitebsk, Grodno, Brest and Mogilev regions as part of a comprehensive check of combat readiness of formations and military units of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

During the exercises, the units will work out defensive actions, in particular, repelling the offensive of a conditional enemy, destroying illegal armed formations, sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as inflicting fire damage to enemy advance detachments and fire support for defending troops.

As the Defense Ministry stressed, this is a key stage in checking the combat readiness of the country's armed forces.

It involves tank and engineering military units and units of the 6th separate mechanized Brigade of the Western Operational Command. They are ready to perform tasks according to their intended purpose.

