Four countries to hold joint exercises in disputed sea

6 April 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines will hold joint exercises in the South China Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The exercises will take place a few days before the first trilateral summit of US President Joe Biden with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan in the disputed sea claimed by Beijing.

The Joint Defense Forces will conduct exercises on April 7 on the territory of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, according to a joint statement. Naval and Air Force units of the four countries will take part in the exercises called "Maritime Cooperation". The Japanese Embassy in Manila said the maneuvers would include anti-submarine warfare training.

Meanwhile, the Australian warship HMAS Warramunga arrived on the Philippine island of Palawan.

It should be noted that the exercises are taking place after repeated clashes between Chinese and Filipino ships near the Southeast Asian country in recent months. Beijing accuses Manila of escalating tensions on the waterway, which has long been the scene of maritime territorial disputes.

