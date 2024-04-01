NOAA satellite captures spectacular picture of changing seasons on earth

1 April 2024 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A new video released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows spectacular footage of the changing seasons from space, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The images have been taken daily over the past year using the GOES-East satellite, owned by NOAA, which orbits at an altitude of more than 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers) above the Earth's equator. Since the GOES-East satellite's orbit coincides with the Earth's rotation speed, it constantly monitors the same regions, including most of North and South America, the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean.

---

