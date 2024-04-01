Qatar is preparing for large-scale increase in gas supplies

1 April 2024 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar Energy has chartered 19 gas carriers under four agreements from ship operators in Asia to prepare for an increase in gas production in Qatar, Azernews reports, citing the company's press service.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi noted that Chinese companies CMES and Shandong MarineGroup will provide six vessels each. The Malaysian MISC, in turn, will supply three vessels, and the joint venture of South Korea's Hyundai Glovis and Japan's Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha will supply four gas carriers. The capacity of each vessel is 174 thousand cubic meters.

Bloomberg reports that Qatar needs more gas carriers because the country intends to increase the annual production capacity of the Northern field from the current 77 million tons to 142 million tons of LNG by 2030 in order to regain leadership in the global market for this resource.

The country plans to increase the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 85% by 2030.

---

