Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

23 March 2024 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Flower bouquets were laid in front of the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan related to the terrorist act that took place in Moscow on 22 March, Azernews reports.

According to the information, people who put flowers in front of the embassy building read prayers in memory of those who died in yesterday's tragedy.

An online memorial book was opened at the embassy.

Yelizaveta Glerezka, the head of the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan said that the whole of Russia was shocked by the incident. She noted that Baku residents brought bouquets of flowers in front of the embassy in connection with the tragedy.

“We express gratidute to everyone who did not ignore the incident and sincerely shared this pain with us.”

The official of Embassy thanked the official Baku, as she reminded that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed their condolences to Russia.

Recall that forty people have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured, according to preliminary data, in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, TASS reports citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall building 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured," the FSB said.

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.

---

