Emirati Masdar to build solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW in Kashkadarya

A project for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW and an electrical energy storage system with a capacity of 75 MW has been launched in the Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan.

At the end of May 2023, the Emirati company Masdar won the tender for the construction of the power plant. To implement the project on the basis of public-private partnership, Masdar established Nur Kashkadarya Solar PV LLC.

According to preliminary data, foreign direct investment in the power plant will amount to $250.5 million.

JSC National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan undertakes the obligation to guarantee the purchase of electrical energy for 25 years after launch. Fixed tariffs have been established: $0.03 per 1 kW/h of electrical energy and $6.33 for each MWh used in the electrical energy storage system.

During the implementation of the project, within a radius of 500 meters from the solar power plant, the construction of objects that could block it from sunlight is not allowed.

