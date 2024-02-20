In South Korea, over 6.4 K trainee doctors resign in protest

20 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva

More than 6.4 thousand trainee doctors have submitted their resignations in the Republic of Korea. Thus, they protested against the government's plan to increase the number of medical students, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

Already 6,415 trainee doctors in 100 hospitals have submitted applications for dismissal, and about 1,600 of them have already resigned.

The country's Ministry of Health has ordered 757 trainee doctors to return to work.

According to the latest data, there are about 13 thousand trainee doctors in the republic. There are not enough workers, but there have been no serious disruptions in the provision of medical services so far.

Some operations that do not require emergency intervention have been postponed. 12 military hospitals have opened, which have expressed their willingness to accept patients within their walls.

The increase in the country's medical school admission quota by 2,000 people is being implemented by the Government in order to address the shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and in basic medical fields such as high-risk surgery, pediatrics and obstetrics. However, from the point of view of doctors, such quotas will jeopardize the quality of medical education and services.

---

