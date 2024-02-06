Names of Eurovision Presenters 2024 unveiled

6 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The names of the presenters of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024, which will be held on May 7, 9 and 11 in Malmo, Sweden, have been announced, Azernews reports, citing SVT (Sveriges Television).

The presenters are Petra Mede and actress Malin Akerman.

Comedian and showwoman Petra Mede has already hosted Eurovision in 2013 and 2016.

"It's a great honor. I'm looking forward to the day when I can work with Malin. I am sure that I will enjoy working with her," said Petra Mede.

Malin Okerman is a Swedish-Canadian actress. She has starred in films with Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise and Sandra Bullock.

It is worth noting that last year the Swedish singer Lorin won with the song "Tattoo", thanks to which Sweden won the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest.

