USA expects to start introduction of 6G communications in 2030

23 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

The US authorities expect the launch of the sixth generation wireless communication (6G) in the region of 2030, Azernews reports, citing Steve Lang, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Information and Communication Policy.

"The next generation that we are waiting for, 6G, I think its implementation will begin around 2030," he said, speaking in Washington.

The United States, according to the official, is now identifying frequencies for 6G networks.

