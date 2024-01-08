Golden Globes 2024 winners announced

8 January 2024 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Association of Foreign Journalists accredited to Hollywood has named the winners of the Golden Globe Award. The 81st Awards ceremony, which is considered an Oscar rehearsal, was held in California, Azernews reports, citing CNN.

Christopher Nolan was recognized as the best director for the film "Oppenheimer" by the end of 2023. The same film won the main award — "Best Dramatic Film", and the performer of the main role Cillian Murphy was named the best dramatic actor.

Lily Gladstone was recognized as the best actress in a drama for her role in The Killers of the Flower Moon.

The award for best comedy or musical went to the film "The Poor Unfortunate." Hayao Miyazaki's work "The Boy and the Bird" was named the best-animated film, and "Anatomy of a Fall" was named the best foreign language film.

Justine Trier and Arthur Arari, who wrote the script for it, received a separate award.

In the Television category, the series "Heirs", "Bear" and "Grudge" became the leaders in the number of awards.

The series "Heirs" collected the largest number of awards among all television shows, receiving four statuettes. The award–winning series for its final season won the Best Drama Series nomination, and three actors – Kieran Culkin (the younger brother of Macaulay Culkin, known for starring in the films "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2"), Sarah Snook and Matthew McFadyen - received individual awards as best dramatic actors.

The TV series "The Bear" has received three awards. He was awarded the title of "Best TV Comedy", and Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri were awarded the titles of "Best Comedic Actor" and "Best Comedic Actress", respectively.

The Netflix miniseries "Squabble," which tells about an incident with angry drivers on the road, also won three awards. The series not only won the award for Best Miniseries but also won individual awards for its actors Ali Wong and Steven Yeung.

In total, almost 20 awards were presented during the ceremony.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz