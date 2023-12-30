Scientists discover new way to identify habitable planets

30 December 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

An international team of researchers from the University of Birmingham (UK) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) has developed a new way to detect habitable planets based on measuring the level of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in their atmosphere, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

Scientists explained that habitability, a theoretical astronomical concept, means that a celestial body can receive and hold water on its surface. Planets located too close to the stars and too far from them are outside the "habitable zone".

Researchers have identified a new "sign of habitability" by which it is possible to determine whether the planet has water in a liquid state. Before that, scientists estimated the potential habitability of the planet by the reflection of the star's light from its surface. By measuring the level of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the atmosphere, it is possible to identify planets with oceans that increase the likelihood of life on them.

Scientists suggest comparing the amount of carbon dioxide in the candidates' atmosphere with their neighbors. A drop in CO2 levels means that gas from the atmosphere is dissolved in the ocean or absorbed by planetary-scale biomass.



