Zakharova: Despite contradictory statements, Russia establishes constructiv dialogeue with Armenia

27 December 2023 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia's cooperation with Armenia is built on a pragmatic, mutually beneficial basis within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Azernews reports.

According to Spokeswoman, "Armenia's own economic indicators demonstrate high growth rates from year to year, Yerevan receives significant dividends from participation in the union."

M. Zakharova also noted that despite some contradictory statements of Armenia, Russia is building a constructive, depoliticized dialogue with it. She stressed that from January 1 the chairmanship of these bodies will be taken over by Armenia.

Recall that speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg on December 25, the Armenian Prime Minister said that Yerevan aims at the full implementation of the set tasks in the medium and long term. According to the Armenian Prime Minister, "we support the steps of our partners aimed at strengthening the development of Eurasian economic integration".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz